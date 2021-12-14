To the editor:
Let’s not mince words regarding recent comments made by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on abortion. She looked into the camera and said there will be a revolution if any changes are made to Roe. v. Wade. She said that there will be a fight. This is very disconcerting in that she promotes the killing of a baby up until birth.
The state of Mississippi advocates for states’ rights and wants to protect the unborn through the first 15 weeks. Go online and look at a developing fetus at 15 weeks. Sen. Shaheen feels it is unreasonable to protect the unborn even after 15 weeks. Sen. Shaheen is not willing to accept a common sense approach for protection but is OK with killing a baby which is truly a shame.
This is not an attack on women’s rights but rather an opportunity to give the unborn and added right to live. The Constitution references the right to life and liberty while the state of New Hampshire lives by the motto Live Free or Die. Does any of this ring a bell with Sen. Shaheen?
It is time to give the unborn a chance at life because it is the right thing to do. Life is precious and needs to be coveted. A human being is not a commodity to be discarded in the trash. Let each state make their own decision. This will bring the whole process closer to the people where they live have an opportunity to decide through their elected officials in their respective states.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
