To the editor:
While the Europeans are pushing back for more freedom general and civil, in the United States we are given way to fascism. Can anyone deny that at least half of the country is taking a dim view of the papers our forefathers left that has made America the land of the free and the home of those who are willing to pledge their loyalty.
The Democrats are acting more like falangist promoting fascism in all three branches of our government. Advocating such things as eliminating policing, doing away with the filibuster, and allowing anyone to enter our country illegally.
Why would anyone want to exchange the freedoms given by a constitutional democracy for socialism, fascism or any other system that has tried and failed. Our system of governing is not perfect and it must be fixed where it has failed. Inappropriately dismantling rather than working together seems to be more popular.
When President Trump was trying to implement programs both foreign and domestic to even the playing field he was looked upon as a dictator. In the meantime, the Democratic Party was supporting socialist candidates to take part in the daily business of the federal government. The U.S. is suffering from internal decay that has destroyed empires in the past.
The new Democratic administration for no beneficial reason is reversing programs implemented during Donald Trump’s tenure. They have eliminated jobs, are poised to raise taxes on the working classes, and proposing failed programs. Washington would rather keep the status quo than do what is advantageous for the country. If you cannot question their motives, you are not paying attention.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.