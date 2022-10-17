Recently, letter writer Alison Hayford made comments based on opinion rather than facts. I write this not to denigrate her but to educate her and the reader. She keeps referring to Education Freedom Accounts as vouchers which they are not.
The EFA gives low- and moderate-income families the ability to obtain the education services, whether it be a school or combination of allowable education expenses, that meet the educational needs of their child. Not the one size fits all approach that has failed so many children.
How is it fair that a parent has to pay school taxes for something they do not use and then pay tuition to a private school that works for their child. That sounds like double taxation.
The EFA allows them to take the state funding, approximately $4,600 on average to help pay for the education services that work for their child. The school district still receives about $16,000 in local funds that stay in the district but without having to teach that child. That is an incredible deal for the school district. Finally, the writer talks about the separation of church and state. I suggest everyone read about the recent Supreme Court decisions, Espinoza v. Montana and Carson v. Makin. The court ruled that a state-based scholarship program that provides public funds to allow students to attend private schools cannot discriminate against religious schools under the Free Exercise Clause of the Constitution. To put it simply, Education Freedom Accounts are not only moral but constitutional.
