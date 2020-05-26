To the editor:
There are no facts in Rep. Jerry Knirk’s recent column in the Sun. The CDC just posted this month a random scientific study (cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article) that shows masks (specifically the cloth/paper masks you recommend) have no effect on stopping the spread of “droplets.”
As far as the fear of the second wave, notice how the new narrative is “not enough people infected will now create the second wave?”
When 80 percent of our deaths are in long-term care facilities, not one death of any healthy 60 year old or under, wouldn’t it have been prudent to let those under 65 without any comorbidities to continue to run our economy?
Instead the red/blue government deciders in Washington provided another corporate bailout while many mom and pop stores close indefinitely. But thanks for the $1,200, Uncle Sam.
Please state some facts in your governing views and perhaps you might be taken more seriously.
BTW, in 2017 New Hampshire had 230 deaths from influenza, and we had a vaccine for the flu. Where was your outrage then, sir?
Jon Schippani
Intervale
