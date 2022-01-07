To the editor:
I would like to thank Paul Mayer for making my point regarding SB 249.
Once you get through the bipartisan “what municipalities can do” language, you get to the crux: “This bill prohibits municipalities from adopting ordinances that ban short term rentals.” And “no legislative body of a city ... shall prohibit the use ... of a vacation or short-term rental.”
I have no problem with short-term rentals. I have a problem with the state restricting a municipality’s ability to regulate its own land. This is both a constitutional and statutory right through enabling statutes for communities to be what they wish to be not based upon a standardized state-directed mandate.
Municipalities are political entities with important stakeholders including Realtors, residents, second homeowners, schools and employers. Let the local political process dictate local land use and not the state.
Communities are all different; their needs are different, and therefore, the use of land should reflect local and not state-mandated values.
I appreciate and understand Mr. Mayer’s strong beliefs as former president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors but would ask everyone to balance self-interests with communal interests.
It is a slippery slope to lose communal rights in the name of individual rights and under the Free Staters firm control of the state legislature and our governor, we have lost a great deal already.
Jon Burroughs
Glen
