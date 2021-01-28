To the editor:
I am sorry to hear of the continued spread of the COVID virus locally both in the schools and among public officials in Ossipee and wish them all a speedy and uneventful recovery.
I am hopeful that people will see the coming end of this pandemic with appropriate immunization and compliance with common sense public health recommendations of: social distancing, masking and self-quarantining if ill.
This is not a political issue, nor is it an issue of individual liberty and autonomy. It is simply basic pandemic management principles which have been in existence for hundreds of years and have been tested by time.
The next group (1B) will be getting their immunizations shortly with the group after (2) will probably receive their shots in March-April.
Let’s keep our guard up and get through this so that we can get back to our regular lives with our health intact.
Jon Burroughs
Glen
