To the editor:
Anita has always been dedicated to public service for as long as I can remember both as chairman of the board of the Conway Humane Society and Starting Point and now as N.H. state representative for District 1.
Not a day goes by that she is not on the phone or directly communicating with constituents about matters important to them and their families. She has assisted dozens of families to secure necessary economic assistance during the current pandemic and has introduced legislation when requested by constituents concerned about the availability of affordable housing, affordable healthcare insurance, and economic benefits necessary to support themselves and their loved ones.
She is working with a local Republican leader to ensure that small communities are not over burdened financially in order to support those within their communities with special educational needs and disabilities.
Several times over the past two years fellow members of the Judiciary Committee and the full House have come to her thanking her for her cogent explanation of complex bills and she is considered a “work horse “ (as opposed to a “show horse “) for her willingness to draft legislation, look at bills inside out, and request changes when she did not feel that key stakeholders' needs were being adequately represented.
She is a pragmatic businesswoman (and my business partner) and always looks for ways to invest in our economy and infrastructure in a way that does not burden taxpayers and provides a good return on investment.
She is dedicated and committed and I deeply respect the work she has done and will continue to do as our state representative. I couldn't be more proud.
Jon Burroughs
Glen
