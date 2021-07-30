To the editor:
This is in response to the recent letter of Susan Richman: "Carbon pricing plan would put money in American pockets," July 28. Be careful what you wish for. Putting free money in people's pockets by charging oil companies $15/ton of carbon extracted from the ground will quickly be taken out of your pockets from the resulting inflation caused by this bill (H.R. 2307).
This tax on U.S. oil will raise our oil prices as well as the price of foreign oil suppliers seeing our oil market price rise. This will directly increase your cost of heating this winter, your gasoline and diesel prices as well as electricity.
The cost of all products you buy and the food you eat will also rise with a multiplying effect: The energy cost to mine raw material to make products will rise, the energy cost to manufacture products will rise and the transportation costs to deliver these products will rise. The same multiplying effect applies to the food you eat. It must be fertilized using hydrocarbon chemicals, cultivated, harvested, shipped, packaged (in plastic) cooled in your refrigerator, etc. All have substantial carbon energy costs. Even green energy costs will inflate. i.e. cost of mining raw materials, cost of manufacturing to make solar cells, wind mills, etc. Get the idea?
Furthermore, this $15/ton tax on carbon is a self-imposed tariff on U.S. companies selling carbon fuels abroad causing our trade imbalance to be farther inflated. If it is too good to be true, it usually isn't! This is something Democrats Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen who are sponsoring H.R. 2307 don't seem to understand not to mention their lack of understanding basic economics. Contact these people and vote no. Don't be fooled by politicians buying your vote. Your vote matters.
John Hartman
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.