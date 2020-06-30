To the editor:
On Saturday, June 13, I was so fortunate that as chair of the Conway school board I had the honor of handing out diplomas to our 2020 graduating class.
And what a perfect day it was. The joy I saw in all of the graduates was astounding. The families, with their big smiles and overwhelming joy was infectious.
But of equal importance to me was what I saw from our community, and what I saw from everyone connected with the schools. The Herculean effort to pull off an event of such scope and magnitude that was seemingly seamless.
My congratulations, my thanks, go out to everyone in our community that volunteered time or services, to the employees of the Conway school district who stepped up and put in the time and unbelievable effort to take a day that could have been a low point for many seniors and turned it into a day none of them will ever forget.
I know what I saw on Saturday was just a fraction of the work that went into making the day what it was. Since the inception, the constant work to move such a project forward in such a tight timeline was staggering. The massive amount of donations, highlighted by Cranmore’s donation of the location and staff, a perfect location, with a history that reaches back to who we are in the north country. I just watched from the sidelines and was in awe of the work done.
This was an event that no one will ever forget and an event that shows what happens when a community comes together and decides to do the right thing. I hope everyone will take a moment, sit back, and understand what an amazing accomplishment this was.
I will tell you that forever when I think of this graduation day I will remember the smiles of the graduates and their families but I will equally remember those of you who put the work in to make this happen. So, please, give a big thank you to all the businesses and anyone who works for the schools for making this special day possible.
Joe Lentini
Chairman, Conway School Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.