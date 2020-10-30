To the editor:
All of the candidates for the state house were anxiously awaiting your endorsement for the general election. However, I believe you have overlooked three great candidates for office for the N.H. House of Representatives. They are Ray Gilmore, Wendy Richardson and Nicole Nordlund.
These three candidates are in fact a breath of fresh air in the political landscape and deserved some sort of recognition for stepping up to the plate to run. Perhaps they are not seasoned politicians, but their platforms and ideas actually resonate with the voters in the Mount Washington Valley.
Before you go into the voting booth on Nov. 3, I would ask that you Google and see where they stand on the issues. I truly believe you will like what you see and I ask that you strongly consider voting for Ray Gilmore in District 1, Wendy Richardson in District 2 and Nicole Nordlund in District 3.
Jim Umberger
Conway
