A Thanksgiving Christmas prayer:
Father, thank you for this most wonderful time of the year, trees all around, Star of Bethlehem, "It's a Wonderful Life!" Father, thank you for the spirit of Burl Ives, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby and Ol' St. Nick.
Father, thank you for the miracle of each new day. Thank you for our families, our dear friends and all that you provide. Help us to be caring and generous toward those in need.
Father, thank you for our loved ones, our "angels," that have left and gone to be with you. Our heroes, service men and women, police and firefighters, first responders, healthcare and grocery store workers — our heroes.
Father, thank you for America, one nation under you with liberty and justice for all. Help us to respect and love all life. Have mercy on us, Father.
And most of all, Father, thank you for your most precious gift of all, our Lord and Savior Jesus. Amen.
It's Christmastime — it's Christmastime — it's Christmastime. Merry Christmas!
Jim Hrdlicka
