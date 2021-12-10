To the editor:
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema may be the only reason New Hampshire companies, and businesses all over the nation, might avoid a massive and potentially crippling hike in corporate taxes, which experts say would essentially have to be passed along to consumers, providing another spike in both costs and inflation for families.
Retailers, manufacturers and many other businesses have urged senators from coast-to-coast not to hike taxes during a frail and fragile economic recovery from the pandemic. Sen. Sinema’s lone and strong opposition to corporate tax increases helps all of us. I urge Sen. Maggie Hassan to join her colleague and keep fighting.
It’s critical right now because Congress has to figure out how to pay for all of the programs it has endorsed in the past months, and tax hikes are still on the table. I am encouraged to see that right now, massive business taxes are not a part of the conversation in Washington, but we need to ensure tax hikes are not a part of the final plan.
Congress would be wise to focus long overdue attention on those who have misused tax loopholes for years and avoided paying their fair share. Don’t punish those of us who have made our tax payments while others avoid them. Start with fairness before asking anyone for more.
Jessica Casey
Tamworth
