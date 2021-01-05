To the editor:
In her recent column, Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) discussed the upcoming drive-in session of the N.H. House of Representatives (on Jan. 6), commenting that everyone realizes that it is not an optimal solution and that there has been a lot of complaining from numerous representatives.
The “complaining representatives” are simply requesting that the Republican House leadership offer the optimal solution — a virtual or hybrid session.
How many representatives will get carbon monoxide poisoning while idling cars to stay warm and run their radio? How many will have dead batteries from running their radios without idling their cars? In addition to the waste of gasoline, it is against state law to leave your car idling longer than five minutes if the temperature is above 32 degrees F.
Also, we will need to share porta-potties with mask refusers.
In late November, the Democratic caucus met virtually to elect our leaders with no COVID exposures and no difficulty voting. The Republican caucus met in person, inside, to elect leaders, with a buffet reception and many not wearing masks, leading to at least four Republican representatives testing positive for COVID.
House Republican leadership refused to offer a virtual Organization Day on Dec. 2, opting for an outside meeting (with 80 non-masked representatives). This was followed within seven days by the COVID death of newly elected Speaker Dick Hinch and the COVID illness of Speaker Pro-Tempore Kim Rice. Subsequent to this, the Republican caucus met virtually to choose their nominee for speaker.
In spite of all of this, House Republican leadership refuses to allow a virtual session on Jan. 6. The N.H. Supreme Court has ruled that we can meet virtually and did not stipulate that we had to meet in person to develop the rules to meet virtually.
The Senate is meeting virtually, and so should the House.
Rep. Jerry Knirk
Freedom
