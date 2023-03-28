To the editor:
Suzanne Nelson’s recent letter suggesting Whitaker Woods hikers have behaved contemptuously is a good example of gaslighting. She blatantly invalidates hikers’ concerns, and thinks they should just chill-out, as she put it.
As if she’s saying to hikers, “you are being too sensitive,” while never acknowledging their rights. The decision to monopolize the interior of Whitaker Woods for skiers was done in an authoritarian manner, not democratic. Limiting hiker access to parts of Whitaker Woods surely can’t be interpreted as, per the deed, “remain open to all.”
Importantly, Nelson fails to recognize that the ski patrol approach to trail management reflected the same authoritarian mentality. According to her thinking, after many instances of ski patrol disrespecting hikers and their rights, it is now the hikers whom are being respectful. When one hears from five different people that they where not so gently directed off of trails, this is not a matter of perception. It’s the workings of an authoritarian regime.
I wonder, when an entitled skier takes a swipe at someone’s dog because they think they shouldn’t be on the “skier trails,” what happens then? Because before, people seemed to respect each others right to access all of Whitaker Woods. I guess Suzanne forgets those days.
Given a non-profit is using a public asset to generate revenue, this begs the question; does the public have the right to see how much revenue this public asset generates? Charging for any kind of access to Whitaker Woods may be in violation of the deed.
MWV Ski Touring is trying to pull an outright heist, with the future of Whitaker Woods defined by their interests. Yet the majority of the public rightly concludes that Whitaker Woods was never intended to be the center piece for cross country skiing in North Conway.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
