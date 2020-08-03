To the editor:
I am curious if the town has ever considered placing “pedestrian” signs along the road at First Bridge. Or warning signs to drive slow? This is such a busy area and it is definitely busier this year. People are walking across the road to the Saco River or walking across the bridge to get to the beach on the other side. The cars are moving at a pretty fast speed not realizing the pedestrian activity up ahead. With small kids, strollers and tubes in tow, it has gotten pretty dangerous and busy.
The same seems to be true of the river access further up river near Humphrey’s Ledge. Kayaks, tubes, coolers, little kids and grown-ups trying to cross West Side Road to get to the Saco River. There are no “slow down” signs or pedestrian warnings in that area at all.
Thank you for your consideration and possible action regarding these two busy spots.
Janet Chapman
Milford
