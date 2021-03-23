To the editor:
Substance use disorders touch us all and are widely misunderstood preventing people from seeking treatment, perpetuating myths and shame. It is imperative that we root out myths and learn the truths.
Some people say that if anyone gets addicted “it’s their own fault.” Imagine if someone faulted us, our family or our lifestyle for giving us cancer or diabetes? Many contributing factors set us up for this disease to include genetics, trauma exposure and family patterns of acting and reacting. But this is only half the story. A brain chemical called dopamine is designed to seek out rewarding experiences for us. Our brain will remember what we did to cause that pleasurable experience, so it wants to repeat this behavior.
When an addiction gets stronger, our brain changes chemically, and this influences our ability to make good choices, use rational thoughts and benefit from consequences.
Another myth is that we can stop doing alcohol and drugs on our own “if we really wanted to.” Therefore, when we get a positive sensation with the release of dopamine and over time our frontal cortex changes affecting our rationality, ability to consider consequences and impulsivity, our cravings increase.
This is what makes it difficult to quit on our own and benefits of a support network are needed. Supports help to manage strong emotions, offer encouragement, instill hope, provide acceptance, security and offer solutions. Supports help make a plan for when things go bad, because at some point, they will. A life without alcohol/drugs does not mean a life without problems. People lose jobs, experience pain, get hurt, have health issues and lose relationships. These are easier to handle when sober.
Let’s educate ourselves and dispel myths regarding these disorders as we live in a high-risk, high-need community during isolative, pandemic times when recovery requires the support of others. It does take a village.
To reach the N.H. statewide Addiction Crisis Line (844) 711-HELP and nhtreatment.org.
Jane Johnson, LADC, ICADC
Freedom
