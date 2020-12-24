To the editor:
Eaton’s own narcissist-in-residence has dumped another load of horse manure on the Sun’s readership. Positioning himself as an Apostle this time, Quddus Snyder, invoking Christ, tells us that all Republicans are sinners until proven otherwise (Dec. 18, 2020, “Quddus Snyder: Until they change, assume Republicans not acting in good faith”).
One cannot but note how ludicrous — not to mention very un-Christian — Snyder’s preaching is. Obviously, no political stripe is always straight. There are untrustworthy Democrats (Snyder to begin with) as well as untrustworthy Republicans.
But that aside, there clearly was massive voter intimidation and fraud against President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates this election, and the evidence is there to see if one’s eyes are open.
More fundamentally, it is likely that any so-called victory by Biden the Tyrant — or “Byrant” as I call him — was a product of Russian (or Chinese) intervention, including by cyberattack on voting machines.
The real Russian connection turned out to be not Donald Trump but Joe Biden, via Hunter Biden’s golden-handshake deals on behalf of his father. Where’s Snyder’s morality now?
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
