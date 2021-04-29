To the editor:
How blessed we are to have the right-hand man of God in our midst. Like Herr Trump, when he was waving his Bible around during the photo-op that happened not long before the election was stolen from him, Eugene Long M.D. has once again demonstrated what a caring and compassionate Christian he is.
I don't think he represents the Second Coming of Christ as his situation is not entirely consistent with Christ's own description of his Second Coming which one can easily access in the Bible. However, I cannot but help think that Eugene Long M.D. is the next best thing and if you encounter him anywhere around town I respectfully suggest that you genuflect before him and accord him the honor he deserves.
After all, all the troubles in this country are due to the poor and other minorities. How dare they carry out class war against the rich and powerful here? It's unchristian and smacks of communism.
In fact, I may recommend to my local priest that the church consider him for canonization. He knows the bad Catholics from the good ones and can read the innermost thoughts and soul of anyone he puts under his holy lens of examination.
In closing, in Georgia, where the ex-cop and his son shot down that Black man who was jogging I now realize it was the jogger's fault. Thank you Eugene for leading me to the light which you obviously possess in spades.
Hans Hildebrand
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.