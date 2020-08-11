To the editor:
A couple of weeks ago columnist Bill Marvel was Galileo. Now, he fancies himself George Orwell. But unlike Stalin, who mercilessly killed 20 million of his own people during his absolute tyrannical government, Marvel chooses as his adversary the peaceful LGBT community.
In Marvel’s absurd logic, people living in North Conway asking the newspaper not to publish columns that demean and humiliate trangender people are similar to Stalin sending off anyone who threatened his power to starve to death in the labor camps of Siberia.
The delusion of grandeur that is taking over the Tuesday column is becoming so ludicrous I wonder if perhaps Marvel has created a satirical right-wing persona to show the absurdity of those who scream how oppressive it is that they are no longer free to oppress other people.
In Marvel’s victim role that he has cleverly carved out for himself, it is his LGBT neighbors who are taking away his freedom to write about why they shouldn’t share the same rights and dignity as he does. Somehow he thinks that the community can benefit from his musing that since we accepted transgender people so quickly, soon straight people will be the “aberration.” Yes Marvel, the great scholar and journalist, is taking the classic homophobic and transphobic stance that if we aren’t careful the Gay Tyrants will be in charge and we will persecute all you innocent straight people. No more straights.
Clearly Mr. Marvel can’t imagine a world where we all just accept each other and let each other live peacefully with dignity and respect. When people stand up for who they are and demand to be treated equally, they are in fact the exact opposite of Stalin. They, Mr. Marvel, are the Orwells and Galileos and you are the fascist. Or maybe none of us is anything like Stalin or Orwell. Maybe you are just a grumpy writer all worked up over nothing.
Greg Vander Veer
Glen
