To the editor:
In my last letter I called out, in a tongue-in-cheek way, Michael Knudson, and those like him, who spout outrageous conspiracy theories with no proof.
But, I see today, he is at it again. So now I’m calling out The Conway Daily Sun for allowing it. What Knudson has to say is not an opinion. It is nothing more than fantasy that he is passing off as fact. Any rational person knows this. He has no proof but keeps on saying “mountain of evidence.”
Trump has lost every lawsuit for lack of proof and has been told his suits have no merit. Some of those judges were appointed by Trump. It is time that these clowns were refused a platform to spout their nonsense.
We have to get back to a world where facts matter. It’s bad enough that they have social media with no constraints to what a person says, but at some point, they have to be called on it. Show your proof or you don’t get printed.
Trump’s latest BS is that Biden has to show proof he got 80 million votes. No he doesn’t, but you, Trump, have to prove there was massive fraud. Saying you have a “mountain of evidence” has gotten you thrown out of court.
It should also be enough to keep a letter saying the same thing off the pages of The Conway Daily Sun. Quite frankly, I am tired of Trump’s “useful idiots” like Knudson.
Graham Selby
North Conway
