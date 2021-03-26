To the editor:
The recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colo., causes one to comment on the citizens’ approach to active shooter management.
It is unfortunate that more armed citizens were not present at the site of the shootings.The well-trained officer did what all well-trained cops do — he charged the threat. Possession of a firearm requires certain obligations and responsibilities.
Possession of a firearm requires constant training and experience in using the firearm. Smelling of cordite and hearing the sound of gunfire, the citizen must charge the threat and immediately eliminate the threat. Nothing else matters until the shooter is eliminated. Local combat veteran Ed Martinez expressed the concept when analyzing a past mass shooting.
The acronym STOP — stop, think, observe, plan — to the well-prepared and trained occurs in an instant.
Now DARB — Dumb as rocks Biden — who avoided military service could have learned about assault weapons if he had not dodged serving. More importantly, he would have learned to keep his mouth shut.
The only member of Obama’s cabinet who opposed the slaying of Osama Bin-Laden was Biden. He put a target on the back of every Seal Team 6 who took out Bin-Laden and the families of every Seal Team 6 member when he revealed to the press the unit that had executed the elimination of the world’s worst terrorist.
Even FDR told the press that Jimmie Doolittle’s raiders had come from Shangri-La.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
