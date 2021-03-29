To the editor:
The news is full of another mass shooting, this time in Colorado. A young adult had passed a background check, bought a rifle and killed 10 people in a public place, and the news is full of “gun control, gun control, blah blah, this is terrible, gun control.”
What I want to know is, who is not teaching these people the difference between right and wrong?
Eric Gillette
Center Conway
