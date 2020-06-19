To the editor:
"I strongly suggest that readers use reliable sources of information, such as the CDC," wrote state Rep. Jerry Knirk in a recent column.
The CDC became an unreliable source last fall when it deliberately and ambiguously helped spark a national panic over vaping. It should have been obvious to the CDC that regular e-cigarettes could not have been causing these illnesses. Commercial nicotine e-cigarettes have been on the American and European markets for more than a decade and are used by millions of people.
In Europe, there was no such outbreak of "vaping deaths," nor was there one in Canada. But here it was a media frenzy. The CDC now grudgingly accepts that smokers who switch to vaping are better off, but it still worries that nonsmokers will take up vaping. To deter them, the CDC inflated the risk posed by e-cigarettes.
The CDC slanted information in the hope of manipulating people's behavior. Why not tell the truth and let the public make their own decisions? It should be a source of embarrassment that the CDC caved from political pressure and Tobacco Free Kids organizations. The CDC has spread disinformation. R.I.P. JUUL
Eric Fredrickson
Center Conway
