“If you break it you own it,” is what President Joe Biden should be thinking right now, but he isn’t, of course. With the midterms next week, the Democrats are gaslighting reality and scrambling to find their “messaging.” Meanwhile, middle-class Americans are emptying their pockets and savings accounts thanks to Biden’s incompetent energy and spending policies.
Yes, it’s unimaginable that the president who rightfully owns his role in declaring war on oil has provoked this unhealthy state of the U.S. economy. The problem for Biden is that inflation is getting worse no matter how much he passes the buck and blames the Russians for invading Ukraine and higher prices on every single thing from gasoline to food.
Biden has ignored countless chances to reverse his energy policies that made America dependent on oil from Russia to Venezuela. With so much untapped U.S. oil, why does Biden beg dictators to increase production? You guessed it — blame Vladimir Putin.
No matter how hard the climate alarmists push their servants in the White House to rush for a zero carbon footprint — we still depend on oil. Diesel is our lifeblood, and freight trucks are critical. Truckers say these trucks get about 6-miles-a-gallon per loaded mile, and at $5.87 is a direct result of the rising costs everywhere.
Sorry, leftists, oil is priced in the futures market, and Biden has made America too dependent on foreign oil. There is a way out for Biden: Stop bootlicking the alarmists’ heels and bring back energy independence because Inflation isn’t going away and Americans will deservedly hold him accountable on Nov. 8.
