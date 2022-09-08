I would like to clarify a statement in my Aug. 24 letter about Attorney General Merrick Garland. In response to my letter, Larry Winefield in his Aug. 31 letter, said I called the AG’s parents “domestic terrorists; this was in parenthesis after the AG’s name. Was that statement prefaced with “his?” No. I was referring to the letter the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent to Garland at the behest of Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Garland then called upon the FBI and the Department of Justice to target parents (who were concerned about public education in their communities) as “domestic terrorists.”
The Patriot Act was even considered by the two writers of the NSBA’s Sept. 29 letter, by Viola Garcia and Chip Slaven. Parents Defending Education has evidence of the letter on their website.
If CNN and Factcheck still consider this a false claim, why did the NSBA apologize several weeks later stating “no justification for some of the language in the letter.” So this is not “drivel” or “misinformation.” Mr Winefield.
Another comment I made in my letter was omitted: Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ disinformation remark that “our southern borders are closed.” This is a leader we are expected to believe? When pigs fly.
