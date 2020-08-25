To the editor:
I wanted to thank reporter Tom Eastman and photographer Jamie Gemmiti for their speedy and thorough production of my story re: V-J night in Times Square, N.Y., in August, 1945.
From the first thoughts of an article on Friday afternoon, Aug. 14, to the final article and photos in the Saturday, Aug. 15, morning edition of The Conway Daily Sun, astounded me. My family was pleased with the article (“Valley Voice: Celebrating V-J Day, 75 years later”), and others, too, were pleased with the story.
P.S. In the article, I remembered mentioning that the Eisenstadt picture of the sailor and the lady in white couldn’t be me because I was there not with one but two ladies. I just found a snapshot of the two ladies, taken in 1940. They were both students in Groton, Vt., high school at the time of the photo.
Dwight A. Smith
World II US Navy veteran
Kearsarge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.