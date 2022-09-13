It’s a cold, rainy night and you hear a cry outside. You open your door and see a wet, scared cat. You bring him in and dry him off. He’s so grateful he purrs and leans into you, almost hugging you. You offer him a bowl of milk, that he drinks happily.
This scenario is played out time and time again. People find a lost cat and take them in out of the kindness of their heart. When I was a teenager, we found a gray tiger cat in our garage. He had a collar on, that he must have tried to get off, but only got one arm through. When we found him, he had grown so much that the collar tore into his arm pit. The wound was infected and covered in maggots. We brought him to the vet and they fixed him up. We kept him and named him Fat Cat.
Back then there was no social media to post a found cat. I guess we could have called local vets and shelters to let them know we found a cat if anyone was looking for one, but we didn’t think about it. We didn’t think there might be someone looking for him and missing him. I guess if I did think about it, I would have thought, “take better care of your cat and he won’t run away.”
I would have thought that he left an abusive home or maybe he was neglected. After all, cats don’t run away from a family they love. But they can be chased out of their yard by a dog, a wild animal or even another cat.
What do you do if you’re missing a cat? Don’t give up! Don’t assume they have been eaten by a predator. I was at the Conway Animal Shelter on Friday looking for my cat, Gypsi. She’s been missing since Aug 21. They looked her up to see if she was micro chipped (I didn’t even know shelters did that). Sadly, I got her just before they started micro chipping. They told me they got a cat in the other day that was micro chipped. The owners didn’t keep their contact info up to date, but after some digging, they found the owners. The owners were so shocked their cat was still alive because they assumed it had been killed by a predator.
What do you do if you find a cat? Please don’t assume it’s homeless, or that they aren’t loved and greatly missed. Call your local shelter or vet. It doesn’t cost anything to have the cat scanned for a micro chip so they can be reunited with their owners.
If you have found a cat, especially recently, you can bring joy to a heartbroken neighbor by taking steps to ensure their safe return. If you have found joy in caring for that cat, you can extend that joy by adopting a cat from your local shelter.
I would like to mention my cat Gypsi, again. She is a long-haired (shaved in June) orange and white, female cat. If anyone has seen her, please contact the Conway Animal Shelter. We miss her so much.
