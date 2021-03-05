To the editor:
I was profoundly disturbed by your portrayal of an alleged rapist in your newspaper. How, in good conscience, can you post a photograph of this alleged rapist as a star athlete, including highlights of his athletic performance, when he is charged with rape?
I feel certain that if he were Black or brown, the photograph would have been a mug shot, which is the appropriate photo to print when the article is about someone’s arrest.
The court of law can determine his guilt, but you have a responsibility to the community to portray this person appropriately, which is as someone who has been charged with rape, meaning that the district attorney’s office feels there is sufficient evidence to charge him.
When will we recognize that the white supremacy culture, in which we have all been indoctrinated, hurts everyone?
You don’t get a pass for being male.
You don’t get a pass for being white.
You don’t get a pass for being a jock.
You don’t get a pass when your choices harm someone else.
Period.
Do your job. Report the facts. Do not aggrandize an alleged rapist.
I believe her.
Camilla Norman Field
San Francisco, Calif.
