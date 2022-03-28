We have been busy this month in Concord. We have voted on over 200 bills, and we will vote on another 37 this week. I also co-sponsored a few bills that passed the N.H. House.
HB 1613 allows a liquor manufacturer distilling less than 1,000 cases of liquor per year to sell its liquor for off-premise consumption. In layman’s terms, this bill would allow smaller businesses to manufacture small amounts of liquor for sale to the public. HB 1613 opens N.H. to the new and growing micro-distillery industry. This is an excellent opportunity for our communities’ small businesses.
Another bill is HB 1454. This bill was relative to the permits for the siting of new landfills. Rather than the Department of Environmental Services using arbitrary distances to decide the siting of new landfills, a bipartisan group of lawmakers decided to make the standards more scientific and objective.
We used standards already developed by private industry and codified them into law. HB 1454 will have DES use different calculations to determine the landfill’s seepage into neighboring land and bodies of water. This will help protect neighboring landowners, drinking water, and our environment from landfill seepage.
A bill we soon have coming up HB 1587. This bill modifies the average final compensation calculations for Group II retirement system members who commenced service on or after July 1, 2011, or had not attained vested status before Jan. 1, 2012, including the highest five years of service.
The actuarial cost of the change is funded from general funds of the current biennium. In layman’s terms, this bill restores our first responders’ pensions that partially were defunded about a decade ago. We will pay for the restoration with money from the general fund, currently home to a massive surplus.
