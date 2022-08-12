I want to add my voice to everyone supporting state Sen. Jeb Bradley and state Reps. Brodie Deshaies and John MacDonald in the Republican primary on Sept. 13.
Along with Gov. Chris Sununu, Jeb, Brodie and John have represented Senate District 3 and Wolfeboro well. New Hampshire’s budget is balanced. Revenue is $430 million above expectations. The Rainy Day Fund is full. Our economy continues to grow while 46 other states have seen their economies slow significantly.
Jeb, Brodie and John have worked to ensure that the statewide property tax has been lowered by $100 million this year. I really appreciate that as Wolfeboro, Tuftonboro and many other Lakes Region communities are down towns. These three leaders in Concord will make sure local towns do not become donor towns again.
It’s also noteworthy that New Hampshire is again one of the top-ranked (fourth) states in America in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best State Rankings. U.S. News ranks states on crime rates, education, health care, opportunity, economy and environment. To once again be near the very top of these state rankings is a tribute to tested and effective leadership of elected officials like Bradley, Deshaies and MacDonald. That is why I urge all Republicans and independents to vote for Jeb, Brodie and John on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.