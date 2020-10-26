To the editor:
Signs are an attack on community acceptance.
Recently, I had the opportunity to spend time in a small remote community in northern New England. Amazingly, there were no political signs anywhere. None. Whether this was due to an ordinance or just a community agreement, it was a welcome rest.
Upon returning home to the Ossipee watershed, what I realized was that all the signs that are up across our area — be they local, state or federal — from Biden to Trump, to Black Lives Matter to All Lives Matter, to Confederate Flags or giant Rainbow Flags nailed to trees with surveillance camera warnings — all these icons also say, “If you have a different opinion than I do then you are not welcome here.”
How is this helpful to our small rural community? I have been a community organizer for shared natural resources protection for over 20 years and I have never seen anything like this before.
There will be an election and people on both sides of this divide will be elected. It is imperative that we then put our differences aside and come together to find common ground to work on all the broken issues. No child should go to school hungry. No military veteran should be sleeping on the streets. No senior should lose a home because of an inability to pay property taxes. No one should have to pay for bottled water because their well is contaminated from PFOAs or salt. No family should lose their house because of medical expenses and on and on.
We must all leave our egos at the door, roll up our sleeves and get to work. Signs down, we must welcome each other to the discussion table to find solutions together.
Blair A. Folts
Effingham
