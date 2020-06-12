To the editor:
In response to Jim Shuff’s letter regarding George Soros, I suggest Jim go back and watch the “60 Minutes” interview.
Mr. Soros, who was 14 at the time in question, does not admit he turned in fellow Jews to the Nazis, as Jim claims. The interviewer doesn’t even ask Soros that question.
Jim again distorts the truth by labeling Black Lives Matter as a terrorist group. That might be his opinion, but again, it’s not a fact.
Bill Carney
Freedom
