To the editor:
I was surprised and disappointed by the shoddy journalism in your front-page article Friday on the local individuals who attended the “demonstration” in D.C. on Jan. 6.
The article served as little more than a mouthpiece for these two Trump apologists to try to spread another false narrative, that "only some" of the rioters were Trump supporters.
“Sherrie” also misrepresents the truth when she falsely claims there would be no evidence allowed during the debate that there was fraud during the elections.
Opportunists like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz had made it clear for days they were going to raise fraud claims during the certification process. Bill Cuccio claims he went to lunch after listening to Trump’s speech responsible and didn’t see any of the violence, but the photo credited to him of the Capitol grounds clearly was after the mob broke through some of the barricades.
Shame on these two liars and shame on the Sun for giving them a platform to spread more lies and conspiracies.
Bill Carney
Freedom
