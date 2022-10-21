To the editor:
We are just weeks before the elections and the political lies and attacks are at its peak. Honestly, I don’t know what’s worst the childish stealing and trashing of candidate signs or the straight-up ignorance of people.
How do you not want to research truths about candidates on both sides of the political aisle? Who here can actually say they are better off than they were two and half years ago? Where do you work? Short staffed? No-shows? Have you experienced not being able to go out for a dinner with your family because they were closed due to staffing?
Let’s talk about gas prices. Are you aware that Saudi Arabia came out with a statement that President Joe Biden begged them to delay cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day until after the midterms? Why?
The same reason Biden and D.C. politicians shut down the keystone pipeline. Oh, and in 2015 Barack Obama did the same. Are we seeing a pattern here with a certain party?
I have heard local people say “get an electric or hybrid car.” California just put limits on charging e-cars, how’s that working out?
I beg you to watch the documentary “Social Dilemma.” It’s time to wake up people, open your eyes, open your hearts. We are not “domestic terrorists.” We are not “extremists.”
We are Americans wanting a life that our founding fathers fought and gave their lives for.
“I predict future happiness for Americans if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.” — Thomas Jefferson
This is why I will be voting Republican on Nov. 8.
Bibbs Ruberto Dutton
Madison
