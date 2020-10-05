To the editor:
Thank you for the thorough coverage of the unglamorous but essential service our local transfer stations provide (Daymond Steer article in the Oct. 3 issue).
Among all the other essential services (law enforcement, fire, roads) which make our towns better places, the transfer stations, and their staff, often go unnoticed. This article shined a light on how complex and, well, essential their work is.
And it did an excellent job of explaining how challenging recycling is. One thing to also keep in mind is that our trash doesn’t really “go away,” so we all need to remember to refuse unnecessary stuff, reduce consumption and then go on the recycle part of the problem.
Again, many thanks to all transfer station workers, and to the Sun.
Beth McCarthy
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.