To the editor:
Question: Since the Nov. 3 election, President Trump has sued to overturn results only in the four states (plus Nevada) that flipped from Republican to Democrat from 2016 to 2020.
If as he claims, the 2020 election was riddled with fraudulent absentee ballots and voting machines that failed and the election was “stolen,” why do his lawsuits not include the 20 states that he won in both 2016 and 2020? Were these states somehow spared the corrupt voting that he continues to declare was widespread?
Question: The Texas lawsuit, taken to the Supreme Court, was joined by the states of Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. In each of these states, a Democratic candidate lost the election to a Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat. Were these newly elected Republicans troubled that perhaps their own election was fraudulent?
Since the 9-to-0 Supreme Court ruling against Trump, Republican leaders in Congress and in a number of states have now called for Trump to recognize the reality of his defeat. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said it well (reported in the New York Times on Dec. 13): “Complaining and bellyaching is not a manly trait; it’s actually sad. Real men accept a loss with grace.”
The United States of America has been famous worldwide for more than a hundred years for our free and fair elections. For Trump to continue to cry “foul!” does huge damage to the reputation of this nation.
Across the country, in state after state, the secretaries of state, many of them Republicans, have declared their states’ election results to be true, accurate and final. It is time to move on and to celebrate the treasured democracy and basic goodness of this our country.
Anne Filson
Silver Lake
