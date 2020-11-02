To the editor:
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris bring to this election deep experience, admirable character, and the promise of a unified nation. Here are a very few of their many accomplishments:
As vice-president, Biden oversaw the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, rebuilding the economy and saving the auto industry after the housing crash recession. As a U.S. senator, Biden made us a kinder nation sponsoring the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 and the Protect Our Children Act of 2008. His international expertise includes having a major part in the reduction of risk of US/Soviet Union nuclear confrontation, in sanctions that resulted in ending apartheid in South Africa, in the expansion of European peace and unity.
Kamala Harris has spent her life fighting injustice. As District Attorney of San Francisco, she started the program that gave first-time drug offenders the chance to earn a high school diploma and find a job. As attorney general of the entire state of California, Harris stood firmly for law and order, protected the Affordable Care Act, and helped homeowners facing foreclosure. Then as a U.S. senator, Harris has sponsored laws to raise wages for working Americans, to address the substance abuse crisis, to support veterans and their families, and to expand childcare for working parents.
Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a long record of working for others, not for themselves, their own families, and their friends. They understand the hopes, fears, and needs of ordinary people throughout the multiplicities of rural, suburban, and urban communities. They offer us all hope for an inclusive nation, a true democracy.
Anne Filson
Silver Lake
