To the editor:
I am writing to express my deep concern with the current policy of the Madison School Board to not require students to wear masks in their classrooms at Madison Elementary School.
This issue came to the forefront at the Madison School Board meeting on Dec. 7.
At that meeting, board Chair Jim Curran shared an email received from pediatrician Dr. Rich Laracy, stating his disagreement with the on-going policy of “no classroom masks,” and stressed a need to revisit this current practice at MES. Dr. Laracy has provided consultation to SAU 13 and SAU 9 concerning appropriate safety practices in schools for the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked about wearing masks in the classroom, the response from Principal Heather Woodard at last August’s reopening meeting was that students and staff, “would rely on social distancing in the classroom whenever possible.” At the Dec. 7 school board meeting, Superintendent Meredith Nadeau noted that this was “unique” to Madison and she was not aware of other schools with that policy.
It was difficult to listen to the following: A school board member commented that everybody was entitled to their opinion and he meant no disrespect to Dr. Laracy, but he just did not agree with the good doctor. This same board member also commented at an earlier school board meeting that this whole thing (pandemic) was “going to go away as soon as the elections are over.” (I was hoping that he was joking). Several school board members were commenting and questioning (and not in a positive way) how SAU 9 was handling this “unprecedented challenge.”
Like Dr. Laracy, I am a medical professional. I am a registered nurse who retired after 29 years as the school nurse at MES. Our profession and best practices are based in science.
It is time for the leadership at Madison Elementary School to put aside personal agendas and political opinions.
I believe that we are all entitled to our personal opinions, but when you are making decisions for an entire school community that can potentially affect the greater MWV and beyond, you are morally and professionally obligated to look to professional advice.
Memorial Hospital recently had a full-page ad in The Conway Daily Sun that reads: Wear a mask, social distancing and hand washing. It is really very simple.
Ann Bartlett
Silver Lake
