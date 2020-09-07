To the editor:
Hello from Tamworth, with a letter that will not mention COVID-19, President Donald Trump or Joe Biden ... nor will you find mention of riots, global warming, Black Lives Matter or budgetary concerns. (Imagine?)
This letter is to draw recognition to the cancer support group Jen’s Friends.
Since their inception in 1998 they have assisted cancer patients in the Mount Washington Valley area who can be uninsured or underinsured, or financially challenged. To date I believe they have helped close to 400 cancer patients try to focus away from the stress, and towards recovery. I believe they currently assist about 70 families or individuals.
Over the years I took part in a lot of benefit events, mostly golf outings as I was never much of a mountain climber. I would often see ‘Jen’s Friends’ as one of those to benefit from the event, but in all honesty I didn’t pay a lot of attention to what they were all about. I know now.
JF has been helping me since I started chemo, through radiation and the always terrific hospital visits scattered in-between. They don’t just cover some gas expenses, or hand out gift cards. They get to know their patients. I get a nice card and a friendly phone call on a regular basis from a wonderful woman that cares and “gets it.” Thank you Rox.
When JF was first brought to my attention as a patient I deferred. I remember telling the girl that I was sure there were folks who needed it more than me. She very nicely asked me to think about it and contact them if they could help. It wasn’t long before we realized that a lot of unexpected expenses came along with Stage 4, and that’s what JF is all about. They have assisted myself and many others, and I write this today as a reminder to the Daily Sun readers about this great group. I can only imagine that fund-raising in this age of COVID-19 restrictions must be exponentially more difficult. Please keep them in mind. Oops, I mentioned COVID.
A.J.Kehoe
Tamworth
