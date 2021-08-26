In this week’s Tele-Talk responses to the question about the accident-prone intersections on the North-South Road, a few people pined for the never-built Conway Bypass.
While those comments were offered sarcastically, it is ironic that after 50-year effort it took to kill the thing, it is becoming obvious that our local network of roads — much improved over 20 years — is being overwhelmed with the ever-increasing crush of tourists.
Old bypass proponents still fume over its demise, but the main reason the $140 million project made no sense still applies today — Conway is the destination for the vast majority of vehicles in our area. A road around Conway just wouldn’t help much.
While a less systemic challenge, the intersections at Seavey and Grove streets in North Conway Village are still problems begging for a solution. Despite the recent tragic pedestrian fatality, we hesitate to put the Depot Street intersection in that category. The sight lines there are unobstructed and that side street sees relatively little traffic.
Exiting Grove Street, however, drivers have to dangerously edge out in the travel lane to see around a green, chain-link fence. But the major hub for collisions is the Seavey Street intersection. Because traffic is often backed up through it, we suspect most crashes are caused by driver impatience. The four-way stop on the next street, Kearsarge Road, may also mislead people into expecting the same rhythm of traffic flow.
The Sun’s office building, located at the corner of Seavey Street, provides a front-row seat to the intersection. Like firemen reflexively answering the clang of the alarm bell, the paper’s staff frequently rushes to the windows with the sound of crunching metal and plastic. One staffer even drove a stranded family to their condo in Bartlett after their crumpled rental car rode off into the sunset on the back of a tow-truck.
A running count of the crashes is not kept, but a good guess is this summer’s demolition derby has sent a dozen cars to the body shops. Toss in a steady stream of honking horns and the occasional, audible-from-inside-the-building road rage outbursts, and it doesn’t require Conway's town engineer to conclude that the intersection often is a chaotic mess.
The North-South Road was built as a limited-access “thru” road, which partly explains town officials' reluctance to impede the flow of traffic on its entire length.
Functionally, however, the road at those intersections more often resembles a street, one where a four-way stop would not seem out of place. And calling it a thru road there is also a bit of stretch as the road ends 100 yards north at the Kearsarge Road intersection.
Though the Seavey crashes have yet to cause a fatality, eventually there will be one and then officials will call for something to be done, a post-fatal accident response that's tragically all too common.
Instead of waiting for someone to be killed, we suggest selectmen install a few stop signs. It’s a town road, an easy fix and an opportunity for the board to be proactive, an approach rarely seen these days at Town Hall.
