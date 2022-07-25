In his long life, my father had only two encounters with people who later became famous. One of them he thoroughly disliked, and the other he long denied having known.
Sometime around 1937 his ship docked in Tsingtao, China, where he ran afoul of a U.S. Navy lieutenant named Hyman Rickover, who was later recognized as the inspiration behind our nuclear Navy. Rickover was apparently quite a martinet. My father went aboard Rickover’s ship on some errand, and betrayed the more causal demeanor that apparently prevailed on his own ship. Rickover took note of it, and his response led my father to ever afterward question the respectability of Rickover’s maternal line. Rickover was mentioned frequently on the radio or television while I was growing up, and if my father heard it he always suggested a number of first names for the admiral, but none of them was “Hyman.”
The other celebrity, forgotten now by everyone but students of the McCarthy era, was Alger Hiss. A longtime State Department official, Hiss was accused by a Time Magazine editor and former Communist Party member of having also been a Communist. The accuser, who later added allegations of espionage against Hiss, also admitted to repeated perjury. Hiss was nevertheless sent to prison after a trial around which anti-communist hysteria swirled as virulently as the anti-racist outrage that surely influenced the trial of Derek Chauvin.
The Hiss case jump-started the career of Richard Nixon and initiated the witch hunts that Joe McCarthy depended on for his own political popularity. Because my father had a brief connection to the construction of the nuclear submarine “Nautilus,” he needed a security clearance, and I think that may be why he denied knowing Hiss when I first asked him about it. I surmised the connection when I discovered my father’s copy of a yearbook for a small, private school that he and Hiss both attended.
That college preparatory school operated on a peninsula in Duxbury, Mass., that was reputedly named Powder Point in the 17th century, after bird hunters who were always shooting waterfowl there. Until 1910 it was the Knapp School, but that year a Harvard alumnus bought it and renamed it Powder Point School for Boys. Among our family papers is the pencil draft of my father’s 1922 essay about a Powder Point School “outing” to Tabor Academy, on Buzzard’s Bay. It’s written in the same backhand scrawl he retained after an injury to ligaments in his left elbow forced him to start writing with his right hand.
There was an Upper School and a Lower School, and both were tiny. When my father entered, one century ago last September, there were only eight students in the Lower School. The Upper School included Alger Hiss, who was later voted “most popular” at Johns Hopkins. As a senior, Hiss would have been a big man on campus. With so few students boarding in one dormitory all year long, he would have been hard to miss, and that name would have been hard to forget.
Powder Point alumni went on to Dartmouth, Harvard, Yale, MIT, Brown — and Johns Hopkins. Every 1922 graduate was accepted at a college. My father’s fortunes did not follow those of his classmates, and when Kennett High School opened, my grandparents enrolled him there. The crash of 1929 cut his college plans short.
In 1926, Powder Point School vanished, with Tabor Academy absorbing the staff and students. The three-story, 19th-century dormitory was transformed into the National Sailors Home, serving in that incarnation for half a century before it was torn down. The last surviving building, once the headmaster’s home, now houses the local historical society. Today, Duxbury’s elementary, middle, and high schools and playing fields dominate the grounds. Every student probably doesn’t go straight to college anymore, even in Duxbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.