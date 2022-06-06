Now that the National Archives and Library of Congress have reopened, I’m picking up a project I was working on when everyone retreated into isolation. The topic seems as viable and relevant today as it did when I shelved my notes on it, two years ago, and I needn’t worry that it will go stale before it’s finished.
For half a century after the Civil War, it was still generally believed that the conflict had spawned a vast network of disloyal conspirators in the Northern states who were organizing for a violent uprising. That belief had some small foundation in fact. There actually were a few pipe-dreaming plotters who colluded with Confederate operatives on insurrection, but their schemes depended on legions of likeminded lunatics who did not exist. Most of the imagined collaborators were perfectly loyal Democrats who had joined the local lodges of secret societies, seeking political camaraderie and organizational cohesion in an era of intense polarization. Many of them opposed Abe Lincoln’s war, but the majority only opposed his methods. Men were jailed for voicing either sentiment in public, however; hence, the appeal of secret fraternities.
Republicans formed similarly secret, more interconnected societies under the auspices of the Union League, which became a clearinghouse for propaganda and activism designed to promote Lincoln’s war and the Republican Party. Their propaganda relentlessly vilified the secret societies, so as to demonize all Democrats as the dupes of seditious conspirators. The grist for such propaganda was provided mainly by politically reliable army officers, whom Lincoln’s secretary of war directed to “investigate” the secret societies and arrest a few members whose activities seemed particularly compromising. In a ploy later ruled unconstitutional, those defendants were tried by military commissions rather than by civil courts — the better to control the pace of the prosecution, and assure convictions.
Those show trials began in Indianapolis in the summer of 1864, weeks before several crucial state elections and months before the presidential election. Every day, Republican newspapers ran columns of dense, incriminating testimony from government witnesses, including well-paid informants, who swore that the secret societies were filled with Democrats bent on treachery. Army prosecutors dragged their case out as long as they could — adjourning four days before the presidential election. They waited until it was over before allowing defense attorneys to call witnesses who could contradict the government narrative.
Twentieth-century scholars generally debunked the conspiracy legend, deeming it primarily a Republican bugbear. Two more recent historians have challenged that conclusion, resurrecting the secret societies as an existential threat. One of them based her opinion on relatively little research, while the other dug deeply into manuscripts, but I detect conspicuous problems with his interpretation of materials I have also used. Both blamed the utter lack of documentary evidence on comprehensive destruction by guilty conspirators. While government archives remained closed, such dubious pronouncements went unquestioned, gaining unwarranted legitimacy.
Typified by Joe McCarthy, Republicans of the 1950s also resorted to politically timed investigations, declaring the federal government riddled with Communists. Half a century later it turned out that there really had been some, even in the State Department, and one of them cost the U.S. its atomic monopoly — but McCarthy detected none of those moles. He victimized mainly apostates who had flirted with communism in their youth; he knew nothing more than rumors of Soviet agents in Washington, which he flogged mercilessly for political advantage. So did most Republicans, until Joseph Welch shamed McCarthy for gratuitous character assassination at a hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.
“Have you no sense of decency?” Welch asked, in a televised rebuke that marked the dénouement of McCarthy’s crusade and Senate career. Communist agents lingered in the government after that, but politicians posing as representatives of the righteous half of the American electorate gave up — for a time — their recurrent election-year trick of smearing the dissenting half with treason.
Thursday marks the 68th anniversary of the day Mr. Welch derailed the Grand Inquisitor, about 21 weeks before the mid-term elections of 1954. Thursday is also the day the Jan. 6 Committee finally plans to begin its public hearings, about 21 weeks before this year’s mid-terms.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.