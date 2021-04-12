From my perspective, the board of selectmen have been intimidated into inaction by the local real estate lobby representing out-of-state investors. I will address the principal arguments.
First, the issue is not whether short-term rentals (STRs) are a residential or commercial use. The New Hampshire Municipal Association (NHMA) has issued guidance to towns that STRs are “not a residential use.”
Moreover, the town of Conway has correctly interpreted its ordinance as prohibiting STRs in residential zones unless they are owner-occupied.
Second, litigation costs. The town’s failure to enforce existing law has actually cost the town money. Enforcement ought to be progressive: letters to violators as abutters complain; cease-and-desist orders to those who do not comply; imposition of civil penalties of $275 for the first violation and $550 for every day thereafter; and ultimately litigation where the violator may have to post a bond to cover accumulating fines.
If the violator loses, they are responsible not only for their own attorney’s fees but the town’s. See N.H. RSA § 676:17. Nothing is without risk, but based upon what I know, the town should prevail in any such litigation, perhaps on summary judgment, meaning before trial.
The town’s success then becomes binding precedent for other cases. The fear of litigation is unfounded. NHMA guidance makes other points that are relevant here. “A municipality’s failure to enforce its existing ordinance against short-term rental property owners does not prevent it from initiating enforcement now.”
The town is not obligated to look for violators. If the town “undertakes enforcement as it becomes aware of potential violators, and does so fairly, that is sufficient to avoid a claim of selective enforcement.”
Third, instead of exercising its enforcement obligations, the town offers amnesty to violators and proposes a “compromise” under which it would set up a permitting and licensing scheme that runs five pages on the town’s webpage. See also Warrant Articles 21 and 22.
One of the deficiencies in the proposal is that relies on “self-certification of compliance” by owners who are already not in compliancewith existing law. Another is that it assumes that the town would have the will to administer and enforce such a program when it has allowed the STR problem to mushroom out of control.
These are all reasons voters should vote NO on articles 2, 3, 6, 21 and 22.
Wayne C. Beyer returned to his family home in North Conway after a lengthy career as an associate and partner with prominent N.H. law firms, high-level appointments in the Reagan and George W. Bush administrations, and as an assistant attorney general with the D.C. Government, where he defended the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in federal court. He is a nationally recognized author and presenter on federal civil rights issues.
