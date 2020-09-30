No, the United States wasn’t born in 1776 with the idea that “…all men are created equal (and) endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights…” According the U.S. history curriculum designed by The New York Times, our country was born in 1619 when the Jamestown colony first imported slaves from Africa.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the author of the new history, “won” a Pulitzer Prize and her curriculum is used in at least 4,500 classrooms around the country at this writing. I wrote a few paragraphs about her in a June column wondering if the Pulitzer committee was aware of her previous writing in which she declared: “The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” She also called whites “bloodsuckers” and “barbaric devils.”
No, the United States didn’t come into existence led by Founding Fathers who risked their lives and property when pitting 13 tiny colonies against the world’s strongest military to create a nation “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” According to new, revised histories, this country was seized by selfish racist, white men to enrich themselves by oppressing and exploiting everyone else.
The decades I spent teaching U.S. history were among the most satisfying of my life. The Fryeburg school district supplied me students, a classroom, textbooks, and materials to do my work, but didn’t interfere with how I did it. It gave me autonomy. However, I retired at 60 because of clear signs that my autonomy was ending. The left’s control of public education tightened and the time of teaching traditional U.S. history was ending.
That was almost 10 years ago, and results of the new historical revisionism have been coming in.
According to Doug Ducey writing in National Review last week: “Survey after survey shows that Americans have a dismally poor understanding of the founding principles underpinning our nation. Only one in four Americans can name all three branches of government. Seventy percent don’t know that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land.” That’s particularly discouraging because my curriculum included civics and the Constitution.
It’s not just U.S. history instruction the left has transformed.
Last week, the Boston Globe reported that: “For centuries, dead white men have dominated high school English classes,” then it praised an English teacher at Newton South High School who, “Like many in her department … is teaching texts only by authors of color.”
No more Mark Twain or Scott Fitzgerald. No John Steinbeck, Fenimore Cooper or E. B. White. No Robert Frost or Edgar Allen Poe. No Thoreau or Hemingway. No white guy writings are allowed at Newton South.
Why not? Because teaching stuff by white males is “Eurocentric” and, “It’s doing some harm to the souls of our students who are Black, indigenous, and people of color,” said English teacher Joana Chacon, “and it’s honestly doing harm to the souls of all our students.”
And it’s not just U.S. history and English classes. The Globe reporter wrote: “At Brookline High School, a physics teacher wants to make topics on race and diversity ‘organic’ parts of her usual lessons.” In physics class? Really?
I hardly recognize our schools now. While we never had an official national curriculum as such, most public schools taught U.S. history in fifth, eighth and 11th grades. A student with a high school diploma then would have been taught the history of the United States from Indians to the present three times.
Somewhere along the way, history got watered down into “social studies” and few students learn civics at all.
My Apple word processing dictionary defines “social studies” as, “various aspects or branches of the study of human society, considered as an educational discipline.”
A discipline? That’s a laugh.
Recently, I agreed to assist a 14-year-old in the Portland, Maine, school system with “social studies,” which has been further watered down there by merger with “language arts.”
Searching the district website for an eighth grade “social studies” curriculum, I got nowhere. I found Maine state “learning results” which are the same as when I was teaching, but they’re so nebulous I’m reminded of the lady in that old Wendy’s commercial asking: “Where’s the beef?” What I need are minimum standards at least, which I would use as a framework and then insert things I know would engage the young man.
Our schools’ overreaction to COVID-19 is making a bad situation worse. I sat in on Zoom class last week and students were still doing exercises to help them get to know each other. That stuff should be over on day one, but there it was the end of September — and their homework assignment was more of the same for this week. Nothing about U.S. history was covered the whole first month.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. He can be reached on his website at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
(1) comment
This is a total misrepresentation of the Newton South English curriculum. Eleventh grade English is "an exploration of American Literature" including: Emerson, Hawthorne, Poe, Whitman, Fitzgerald and Arthur Miller. Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" is taught Freshman year along with Shakespeare and Homer. I was quite impressed by the literary selections across the grades. I have also come to expect McLaughlin to cherry pick, bend facts and misrepresent to fight his private culture war.
