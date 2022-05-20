It’s rare for a small citizen-action group to get the ball rolling on a project to provide critically needed economic and quality-of-life benefits for many thousands of people in hundreds of communities. But that’s what’s happening.
It’s even rarer these days for a project to get wide bipartisan support. It makes NH Broadband a kind of unicorn, as they say in the world of startups. That’s the new non-profit venture of the member-owned New Hampshire Electric Cooperative.
Here’s how it happened: Two years ago, a small group of Sandwich residents, of which I was a member, shared frustrations over our slow and erratic internet signal over Consolidated Communications’ deteriorating copper phone wires. We decided to circulate a petition that called on the Co-op to add “facilitating broadband” to its bylaws. We had no trouble getting hundreds of other Co-op members to sign. But the Co-op’s board of directors urged members to vote no in the company’s annual election.
It takes 67 percent of voting members to change the bylaws. We got 64.4 percent. It was a fortunate defeat. Membership sentiment was so strong that the Co-op board, to its credit, decided to get into the broadband business and asked our group to help in a special election to pass the necessary bylaws changes. This time the yes votes totaled 80 percent.
Now, as I write this, I’m watching a crew preparing to string a wire to the utility pole outside my window on which to hang flexible hair-thin glass fibers that will bring the internet to my house in blazingly fast pulses of light. Soon I’ll get speeds up to 100 times greater than my current sluggish download rate and uploads a thousand times faster.
Sandwich and Acworth will soon join Lempster, Colebrook, Stewartstown and Clarksville as customers of NH Broadband, the Co-op’s new non-profit subsidiary. That’s potentially 3,000 households. But that’s the bare beginning. Next up, over the next 12 to 18 months, are 32 Grafton County towns with 16,600 households.
The ultimate plan is to serve internet-starved members throughout the Co-op’s 118-town service area, and potentially extend service to nonmembers.
NH Broadband stands to become one of the state’s leading internet service providers, and the only one explicitly focused on serving rural communities with low population densities.
The reason for thinking this is not a pipe dream is that New Hampshire will get up to $250 million in federal subsidy for rural broadband, thanks to two laws for pandemic relief and infrastructure upgrades that drew bipartisan support.
The pandemic not only made plain the urgent need for broadband but changed the world of work, schooling and health care in ways that will make the need for greater bandwidth permanent.
But we’ve got to keep the ball rolling. That brings us to the present moment. Co-op members have an important role to ensure that the company’s board is fully committed to the broadband venture. All 11 current members profess to be broadband supporters, but the past year has seen a good deal of disagreement, in public discussions and votes and behind-the-scenes debate, about how to advance the cause and how fast to move.
That’s why NH Broadband Advocates, the group born two springs ago, urges you to vote for our slate of director candidates in the Co-op election that runs through June 8. They are incumbents Alana Albee and Sharon Davis and challengers John Goodrich and David Boyce. They’re all strong broadband supporters.
If you’re a Co-op member and haven’t voted yet, there are several ways to do it. You can return the paper you recently received in the mail, or vote online at www.directvote.net/NHEC/. Online voting requires a unique election ID and passcode printed on the return envelope mailed with the ballot. If you’ve tossed that, you can retrieve the code from SBS, the company managing the election, at (925) 974-2339 or by emailing support@directvote.net. Finally, if you pay your Co-op bill online through NHEC’s SmartHub website can click on the “Vote Now” link at the top of the home screen.
A vote for Albee, Davis, Goodrich and Boyce is a smart investment in the success of NH Broadband … and the whole region’s vitality.
Richard Knox is chair of NH Broadband Advocates. He lives in Sandwich.
