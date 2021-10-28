My professional life regularly leads me off of the valley’s beaten paths. I have noticed that the farther away from civilized hubs I travel, the more likely I am to see yard signs that read “Save Our Children.”
Of this otherwise uplifting message, I began to suspect foul play when these signs popped up next to Trump banners — the biggest bully in recorded history, barely edging out Herod and Ivan the Terrible. Further investigation revealed the signs are intended to oppose something called Critical Race Theory. Friends of the Republic, this debate is utterly stupid.
Country bumpkins in places like East Conway have absolutely no idea what CRT is. I know this because I have a doctorate in political theory and I don’t get it either. CRT is an offshoot of Post-Modern Critical Theory, which is to say it is gobbledygook built on a more established body of gobbledygook. Back in graduate school, I’d make paper airplanes out of the pages of Post-Moderns — POMOs, as I called them — or if I was so inclined, perhaps roll a marijuana cigarette. “If you cannot explain your argument to an idiot,” I pounded my fist on the table in a seminar, “then obviously you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about!”
In 1996, a physics professor at New York University named Alan Sokal submitted a nonsensical academic article titled “Transgressing the Boundaries” to a leading post-modern academic journal called Social Text. The article was packed with obtuse jargon and immensely deep bull-crap intended to sound intelligent but meaning nothing at all. Social Text published the hoax piece, perhaps thinking it brilliant, only to be deeply embarrassed when Dr. Sokal revealed his mischievous intent weeks later. So if you feel like a hillbilly who cannot wrap your head around it, it’s OK, the luminaries can’t either.
That said, every dumpster bound for the landfill always contains a piece of scrap metal worth salvaging, or as my father always said, “You never know when you’ll need that, Q.” POMOs have ideas worth considering, in the context of an advanced college level seminar alongside many ideas, all of which we must try to destroy to see which are the strongest. Fact: Some of these ideas are so abstract they are simply not appropriate for the age groups that the MAGA mob ostensibly wants to save. When it comes to CRT, dimwitted Trump simpletons are battling windmills here.
The most relevant insight of CRT, boiled down to its most simple essence, is that bias is baked and woven into just about everything. Racism is embedded in the words and language we use; the way we think and talk. It is built into our laws and customs. It is so ingrained it is often subconscious.
For instance, last week we created a “blacklist” of reprobate customers. I wasn’t trying to be racist in creating a blacklist consisting of all white customers who have not paid their invoices. Even though the etymology of the term is not racist, am I a part of the problem in using a term that associates black with bad?
If racism is so embedded in what we do and how we speak, then the very act of doing and speaking reproduces that racist system every day. I am a good-hearted person, but if I am hopelessly a cog in an oppressive juggernaut, which is everywhere like the Matrix, then all I can do is feel guilty and bad about myself. Guilt and helplessness are unproductive emotions that cannot advance the cause of equality — just ask Martin Luther King. I think CRT is wrong, and even if it contains some truth, it is not helpful.
I don’t think there is a single secondary school teacher in New Hampshire actually teaching CRT, but many teachers are now scared of Gov. Chris Sununu’s law. For Christ’s sake, Republicans, turn off the TV, read a book and stop making the lives of our educators more difficult than they already are! My advice to local teachers: Don’t worry about CRT, just talk about equality and unity.
The CRT debate is a monumental waste of everyone’s time, and I don’t even know why I devoted an entire column to it. If this type of silly circus ever lands before a judge, put me on the stand, and like Dr. Sokal, I will gladly make everyone in the courtroom look foolish.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D. lives in Eaton.
