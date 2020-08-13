It seems odd that people are demanding the obliteration of statues, names, ads — anything with even the most attenuated link to our racist past — while ignoring blatant “systemic racism,” which NAACP President Derrick Johnson has called the “systems and structures that have procedures or processes that disadvantage African-Americans.”
Many regulatory initiatives demonstrably “disadvantage African-Americans.” Any policy that raises prices, slows economic growth or limits market access will take its greatest toll from those striving to rise from the bottom of the economic ladder, and that group is disproportionately Black.
Often this impact is an unintended side effect of a policy that only incidentally falls most heavily on the Black population. Rarely do we retain legal structures intended from their inception to keep Blacks from challenging white economic supremacy.
There is one glaring exception — a consciously racist device held over from the days of Jim Crow, cemented by state and federal laws, under which the cruelty visited on the Black population is a feature, not a bug: the minimum wage.
Until overt racism became socially unacceptable, supporters of minimum wage laws — both Republicans and Democrats — made no secret of their purpose: protecting experienced, white and often unionized workers from competition offered by unskilled, Blacks prepared to work for less in order to break into an industry or trade and acquire the skills needed to move up the economic ladder. (Women and immigrants were also targets, but “cheap, Black labor” was always the main thrust).
In supporting passage of the first federal minimum wage law, the so-called Davis-Bacon Law of 1931, Congressman Miles C. Allgood of Alabama said: “That contractor has cheap colored labor ... and it is labor of that sort that is in competition with white labor ... it is very important that we enact this measure.”
Progressive, Northern politicians understood the threat their white constituents faced from southern Blacks who were migrating north and lacked the skills to compete in an industrial economy and could offer nothing but their willingness to work for less.
In 1957, then-Massachusetts Sen. Jack Kennedy grasped perfectly the purpose of minimum wage laws: “Of course, having on the market a rather large source of cheap labor depresses wages outside of that group, too — the wages of the white worker who has to compete.” It was with this understanding of the competitive threat that cheap (Black) labor posed to his white, union constituents that Kennedy campaigned aggressively for minimum wage increases.
Many states, including New Hampshire, adopted and retained similar laws.
By mandating an hourly wage that’s higher than the value of an unskilled worker’s hourly output, minimum wage laws make it irrational to hire workers with no assets beyond a willingness to work hard for less. The concept is simple … and evil, spawned by the conviction that government should intervene to protect politically powerful, white businesses and their workers from the competition posed by those whose pigmentation had already put them at a desperate disadvantage.
Black economist Walter Williams notes: “Mandated wages have been one of the most effective tools in the arsenal of racists everywhere.”
Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman wrote: “I am convinced that the minimum-wage law is the most anti-Negro law on our statute books.”
The anti-Black impact of minimum wage laws has prompted opposition from the National Association of Minority Contractors, which has said: “The law in its current form (Davis-Bacon) is poison to minority contractors (and to) minority employment in general.”
You can find economists who minimize the minimum wage’s adverse employment effects. You can find people arguing that the net benefits to all workers exceed the net costs to those whom a minimum wage keeps from acquiring a skill-enhancing job.
What you can’t find is evidence refuting the vicious, explicitly racist origins of minimum wage laws. If the taint of racism is enough to warrant tearing down statues of long dead people and scrubbing cultural artifacts like Aunt Jemima, how can we continue to abide laws born of the belief that white Americans are entitled to exclude Black Americans from America’s opportunities? It’s long past time for us all, regardless of party, to purge this stain on America’s promise. Let’s stop quibbling about the “right” level of minimum wage. As the New York Times headline announced in 1987: “The Right Minimum Wage: $0.00.”
Maynard Thomson lives in Freedom.
