More than 32 years ago, I was given the choice to take a job with a public relations firm specializing in the seafood industry or come to work at the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber as PR/marketing manager. I asked myself, “Which would I rather fill my days with: fish or fun?” I chose fun and have been grateful for the chance to work in the valley from that day forward.
When I started working with the chamber in 1989, the Carroll Reed Shop and Yield House were the largest stores in town, and Settlers Green was the new kid on the block. We spent our days designing brochures and introduced a new concept — the 800 phone number. We created bumper stickers and radio songs to brand the valley. Elaborate press kits were sent by mail, and the most requested photo format was slides.
To garner attention, we created snowballs from the first snowfall and sent them packed in dry ice to celebs. Folks like Al Roker and Jay Leno held them up on TV and we were suddenly on the map!
I’d dread the grammar lessons I’d receive from Steve Eastman when my press releases hit his desk at The Mountain Ear, but I’ll be forever grateful for now knowing where to put commas.
We organized press tours to ski all the resorts in the White Mountains in a daye. I worked with inns and B&Bs to create the inn-to-inn cookie tour and the infamous clothing-optional full moon XC/snowshoe tour, garnering plenty of attention!
Fast forward more than 30 years, and the valley is now a household name for adventure, skiing, fall foliage, waterfalls, rock climbing and so much more. The 800-numbers and brochures have been replaced by social media and the internet. The hundreds of thousands of impressions we’d garner every few months is now in the billions. So much has changed.
I’ll always be incredibly grateful for the opportunity to live and work here. A huge shout out to Nancy Clark, who first introduced me to then Executive Director Peter Pinkham. Many, many thanks to all the incredibly professional ski resort and XC Center marketing managers and photographers, especially Dan Houde of Wiseguy Creative.
Kudos to all of the restaurants, attractions, golf, skiing, spas and lodging owners who generously provided meals, lodging and admissions for visiting media, and to all the chamber membership for their support of the organization. A shout-out to the valley’s dedicated media is well-deserved, too. Thanks for helping to spread the chamber’s news and stories so faithfully.
Hats off to the people who kept the chamber up to date on tech, marketing, graphics and leadership issues: people like Lydia B. Lansing, Nancy Stewart, Lisa and Steve Surette, Sean Bossie, Jason Robie, Jac Cutty, and so many others.
A huge thank you to my chamber colleagues, from Florette Lawson, Jane Ross and Peter Pinkham, who are no longer with us, and to A.O. Lucy, Nora Guay, Kathy Meader, Carol Chaffee, Melody Nester, Sarah Verney, Paula Jones and all of the present staff — Michelle, Lisa and Jaimie, not to mention the volunteers and dedicated board members. Most of all, thank you to Janice Crawford, who’s shown tenacious courage, leadership and prudent oversight of the chamber for the past 28 years. Her contribution to not only my employment but to the entire valley has been notable.
A special recognition goes to Pony Rice, who gave so much time as a visitor booth volunteer and then chamber volunteer coordinator. There are so many wonderful people with whom I’ve appreciated working, there’s simply not room to mention them all.
Finally, thank you to my good friend, Walter Begley, who introduced me to my husband while we all lived in the valley; you changed my life in so many wonderful ways.
COVID taught me an important lesson. You can’t put things off until tomorrow because you just don’t know what tomorrow will bring. So it’s time now for me to retire and sail, ski and enjoy all of the valley's assets that I know and love so well.
Best of luck to the new PR and social media team and to the entire business community as we emerge from a challenging year to find hopefulness and optimism once again.
For 32 years, Marti Mayne was the public relations manager for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.