To quote Bob Dylan, “… the present now will later be past … for the times, they are a-changin.”

As the last century came to its conclusion, the school districts of Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth were wrestling with how best to educate the children of our communities. The speculative conversations of the coming Y2K world ranged from end of the world prophecies to technological advancements that would lead to widespread enlightenment. It was in this environment of future unknowns when the people of the eight communities bonded together to create localized contractual relationships to serve the educational needs of children.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.