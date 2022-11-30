To quote Bob Dylan, “… the present now will later be past … for the times, they are a-changin.”
As the last century came to its conclusion, the school districts of Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth were wrestling with how best to educate the children of our communities. The speculative conversations of the coming Y2K world ranged from end of the world prophecies to technological advancements that would lead to widespread enlightenment. It was in this environment of future unknowns when the people of the eight communities bonded together to create localized contractual relationships to serve the educational needs of children.
The 14 tuition contracts between Conway, as the receiving district, and the seven sending districts was brilliant and has served us well. Obligating ourselves to over $50 million in bonds, the necessary schoolhouses were constructed and enhanced thus providing the infrastructures to meet our educational needs. The end of those commitments is upon us. The eight communities must now, once again, determine the best path to maximize the educational experiences for today’s and tomorrow’s school-age students.
As it was 23 years ago, the options for us remain the same. The districts could form a single cooperative school district, establish a joint maintenance agreement (JMA), each or some of the districts could opt to “go it alone,” we could continue with the existing tuition contract arrangements, or establish amended tuition contracts between Conway and those districts who remain desirous to sending their students to Conway’s schools.
Again, as it was then, due diligence is required of each of us. There is no shortcut to determining the ideal course of action apart from the work required to study, analyze, debate, and hopefully find consensus on the matter. Contrary to the incessant railing from some who choose not to give place to the process of considering all options, each option should be given proper consideration. By doing so we will find wisdom and strength in future commitments.
With proper sagacity each of the eight school boards, with voter concurrence, established a cooperative school planning committee, made up of three members representing each district. These 23 individuals were attentive and came to the unanimous position that the creation of a new cooperative school district would be ill-advised. With that option eliminated the Conway School Board demonstrated leadership by allowing for the former cooperative school planning committee to reconvene as an ad hoc committee to create a report pertaining to the possibility of creating a JMA.
The eight districts once again provided the 24 members to this committee. At our initial meeting the waning support of a JMA was evident. However, the committee contends that a formal report of findings was in order. I commend the Conway School Board for resisting the call to move forward without the benefit of the due diligence report. I also thank them for the courtesy shown to the 24 members who have volunteered their time and talents to this critical process. It is through courtesy, respect and compassion towards others that a decent and orderly resolution will be attained.
To say that over the past quarter of a century much has changed is an understatement. Some of the changes in public education includes the rise and fall of donor-towns, attempts to define adequacies in education, the struggles of property-poor school districts, the rise of public charter schools, expanding school-choice options, and, of course, the impact of the internet and the danger of disruptive cognitive development in children from unrestrained social media activity. The presence of continuing religious bigotry and changing social norms are also factors.
In the face of all these changes the moral and constitutional required desire to educate our children remains unchanged. Public education advocates, of which I remain as one, must adapt or die. The legal option of school choice is a fact that is not going away. I contend that the eight area school districts can each develop their best individual future plans as long as they each work openly together and as well as the Conway District agrees to being a receiving district to those communities who desire to send their students here.
Mark Hounsell is a former member of the Conway School Board and lives in Conway.
