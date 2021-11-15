This week I made my foray into investigative journalism as I went undercover at Memorial Hospital as a "patient." It was akin to The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" team investigations, but without their budget. For this mission I was the team which demonstrates the extent of dedication to my craft. The following exposé outlines my findings — often shocking — and as always, my suggestions.
I infiltrated the hospital via the Emergency Department Friday at 6:30 p.m. Suspicions were not aroused as vitals were monitored and testing begun. Blood, urine — even a CT scan. I had them completely hoodwinked, and I was granted admission to the hospital. At 2 a.m. I was transferred to the hospital proper.
While clearly there was rigorous room preparation, this still seems like an excessive period of time, and I daresay things could be streamlined. For instance, the same questions asked, answered and recorded in triage, were asked by every successive team member, up to and including the attending physician(s). And why everyone who comes into the room to poke or jab asks my birthday (when it's right there in the chart!) just adds insult to injury.
As for my review of the accommodations, they're certainly clean, and that rates highly with me. But they could go far with a few simple upgrades. They need luxury linens plus down pillows and comforters (with down alternative upon request.) And toiletries and products are sub-standard. I'd urge them to explore L'Occitane or Gilchrist & Soames.
The privacy curtains in the suites and exam rooms are in dire need of replacement using a visually stimulating, soothing and uplifting fabric. Let's bring a little cheer to the guests. And adorning the walls with tasteful giclée prints would be a nice touch.
Perhaps most offensive are the requisite "gowns." I realize we in the north country are not overly familiar with gowns, but believe me, these are not they! It won't surprise those who know me that this is where I drew the line. I had my husband deliver a bag, and in protest I'm attired in T-shirt and PJ bottoms.
Let's move on to the bathrooms. While roomy and uncluttered in a clean contemporary style, the designer may have taken "sparse" overboard. There is nary a surface upon which to set a makeup bag or shaving kit, and despite grab bars galore, there's not a single towel rack. Having a place neither to hang nor set a towel has proven quite the quandary when exiting the shower.
I'm afraid a culinary review will not be forthcoming. I was looking forward to breakfast en suite consisting of freshly baked croissant, fresh fruit parfait and cafe au lait. However, as a testament to my finely tuned undercover skills, I've convinced them my situation would be further exacerbated by comestibles. Something about a rogue gallstone blocking a duct causing precarious bile gridlock necessitating only clear liquids prior to extraction of said stone.
I imagine the many unsuspecting friends I've inadvertently starved on day trips and weekends (Hey, we have a lot to pack in and don't have time for non-necessities such as food!) are considering this some sort of twisted payback.
There's no gastrointestinal surgeon on staff at Memorial, and so on Monday apparently I'll be farmed out to Maine Med temporarily for the "procedure." Only once said procedure has been completed will they know whether or not I'll be retaining my gallbladder. If not, what will a surgical scar (I'd imagine to be of prominence) do to my bikini body?
I'm no stranger to serious gallbladder disease as it runs in my family. A few years ago my first coonhound Sam nearly died from it. He underwent an extremely dangerous gallbladder removal (it's quite dangerous for canines, and the mortality rate is disconcerting) at the veterinary surgical center in Scarborough. It makes sense that I'd be in this predicament given the genetic component.
True story. The head shot with this column was taken in Scarborough before Sam was taken into surgery. The original submitted to the Sun showed Sam snuggled against me, but he was rather crudely and coldly surgically extracted from the photo. I hope the surgeon does a better job with my extraction should it come to that.
And so the question remains. Am I to be divested of my gallbladder? Clearly there are no lengths to which I will not go in my pursuit of investigative journalistic excellence.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway. She’s now gallbladderless. She imagines there’s probably an easier way to lose a pound or two.”
